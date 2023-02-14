Monumental national flag hoisted at Puri

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal hoisted a mammoth 36 ft x 24 ft tiranga on a 108 ft high monumental flagpole installed by Flag Foundation of India (FFoI) at Batagaon Chhak in Puri town.

Speaking on the occasion, Lal profusely praised the Flag Foundation of India and its president, Naveen Jindal, for installing monumental flags across the country for arousing the spirit of patriotism among Indians. The governor said that installing the national flag at Puri, the land of Lord Jagannath, is synonymous to the universal brotherhood and peace that the Tiranga stands for.

FFoI’s President Naveen Jindal said, “Tiranga is a pride of all Indians. It is above political, social or religious affiliation. Flag Foundation of India is constantly making an effort to inspire all Indians, especially the youth to take pride in displaying the National Flag. I hope this monumental flag will add colors to the beautiful skyline of Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath.

“Every day, thousands of devotees and tourists visit Puri and this monumental flag will be another place of attraction for them.”

Jindal paid his tributes to the martyrs Jayee Rajguru, Chakhi Khuntia and freedom fighters Panchasakha and others from Puri and spoke about his decade-long struggle to give the rights of flying the national flag with dignity to each citizen of the country.

The monumental flagpole has been installed in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India and the Puri district administration. A district police team equipped with a police band conducted the raising of the monumental national flag of 36 x 24 ft to the peak of the pole of 108 ft.

About Flag Foundation of India (FFOI)

The Flag Foundation of India was set up as a registered society under the Societies Registration Act of 1980, a non-profit body on 3rd June 2003. Shri Naveen Jindal won a decade-long legal battle when the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India delivered the historic judgment on 23rd January 2004 enabling all Indians to display the National Flag with respect, dignity and honor thus becoming a fundamental right of every citizen. Inspired by the judgment, the ‘Flag Foundation of India’ was established by Shri Naveen Jindal and Smt Shallu Jindal with a vision to popularize the display of the Tiranga by more and more Indians, with a great sense of pride.