Shah Rukh Khan advises PM Modi to ‘take a day off’ on birthday; What Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar wrote

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday by advising him to take a day off to enjoy his special day.



Shah Rukh took to Twitter to write, “Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi.”

Actor Akshay Kumar, who often faces roasting on social media for being close to the BJP, too tweeted, “Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead.”

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared a photo of himself with Modi to write, “Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership! Happy birthday @narendramodi ji.”

Former India skipper Virat Kohli tweeted, “Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday. Wishing you strength, happiness and good health.”

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja wrote, “Your selfless dedication and hardwork towards our country inspire all of us. May our country grow from strength to strength to even greater heights. Happy birthday, @narendramodi sir. Praying for your long, healthy and prosperous life.”

Meanwhile, the Congress party observed the day by trending ‘Unemployment Day’ on Twitter.