IIT Guwahati student from Kerala found dead

IIT Guwahati student from Kerala has been founded in his hostel room. The parents of Surya Narayan Premkishore, a B.Tech student, have rushed to Assam after receiving the news of their son’s death.

Authorities say that Premkishore was found hanging in his hostel room. His body has been sent for post-mortem. Premkishore was a final year undergraduate student of the Design Department of IIT Guwahati.

A statement from the Administrative Officer of IIT Guwahati said, “It is with great sadness that IIT Guwahati announces the untimely passing away of a final year undergraduate student of Design Department on the campus. The institute has informed the parents of the student and they are on their way to Guwahati.”

This is not the first an IIT student has ended his or her life by suicide. In 2015, Narendra Kumar, a M.Tech student at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), committed suicide in his hostel room.

The same year, another student from Kerala ended his life by suicide in IIT Madras.

In 2017, a 27-year-old Ph.D scholar allegedly killed herself by suicide at the Nalanda apartment in IIT-Delhi.