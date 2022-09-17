Kejriwal finally tweets on Amanatullah Khan’s arrest after criticism from netizens

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal finally broke his silence on the arrest of his MLA, Amanatullah Khan, for alleged corruption in the Waqf board recruitment.

Kejriwal wrote on Saturday, “First they arrested Satyender Jain. They are not able to present any evidence even after repeatedly being asked by the court. Then raided Manish’s house, nothing was found. Now Amanatullah has been arrested, more of our MLAs will be arrested. Looks like they are suffering a lot in Gujarat.”

Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia, too posted almost an identical tweet in Hindi. He wrote, “First they arrested Satyender Jain, but there was no evidence against him in the court. They raided my house. Didn’t get anything. Then started a fake investigation against Kailash Gehlot, and now Amanatullah Khan is arrested. Operation Lotus is on to break every AAP leader.”

Kejriwal has set his eyes on Gujarat, which is going for assembly polls soon. Considered as a BJP bastion, the state is also home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Delhi Anti Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested Khan after grilling him for several hours. Kejriwal had faced social media roasting for his silence as netizens reminded how the AAP supremo frantically tweeted after the arrest of Jain and raids at Sisodia’s house. Many felt that his silence was due to Khan’s Muslim faith ahead of the Gujarat polls.

According to ANI, Khan’s business partner Hamid Ali was arrested by South East Delhi Police under the Arms Act. His premises along with that of Amanatullah Khan’s was raided yesterday by the ACB. A pistol, some bullets and Rs 12 Lakhs cash were reportedly recovered from Hamid Ali’s residence.

Quoting sources, ANI reported that Hamid Ali Khan had disclosed to the ACB that Amanatullah kept weapons and cash in his house and all the transactions were done on his instructions.