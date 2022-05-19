Porn case: After Mumbai Police, now Enforcement Directorate files case against Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a case against Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. Kundra and others may soon be called for questions in the 2021 pornography case. They are being accused of running porn apps.

The Mumbai Police had arrested Kundra in the porn film racket case. He’s accused of producing and distributing pornography through a paid mobile phone app, Hotshot. The Mumbai Police had alleged that they had stumbled upon many WhatsApp chats that proved that Kundra was involved in the financial dealings of the mobile phone app that hosted alleged porn films.