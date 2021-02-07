Actor Gehana Vasisth arrested for alleged role in porn video racket

Police in Mumbai have arrested actor-model Gehana Vasisth for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos. According to news agency ANI, Gehana was arrested by the Property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website.

She is likely to be produced before a court in Mumbai today.

“She has shot 87 obscene/porn videos and uploaded them on her websites, which require a subscription to watch. Those who have subscribed to the channel have to pay Rs 2000,” a senior officer of the Mumbai Police was quoted by the Times of India.

According to the Mumbai Police, at least three people had complained alleging how they were forced to act in porn films.

Last year in November, Gehana Vasisth had suffered a massive cardiac arrest and had to be rushed to a hospital during a shoot.

Gehana shot to fame with her bold role in ALT Balaji’s adult web series Gandi Baat. She also launched her own mobile application where she frequently posted her bold videos.