Naveen Ul Haq faces condemnation for taking veiled dig at Virat Kohli after RCB loses to Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians; angry fans want Afghan player’s expulsion from India

Afghanistan’s Naveen Ul Haq has once again taken a veiled dig at Virat Kohli after Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. But the little-known Afghan player’s decision to have a go at one of the greatest cricketers in the world proved costly as cricket fans slammed him.

Immediately after the RCB lost to Mumbai Indians by six wickets, Haq updated his Instagram story with a veiled dig. Sharing a photo of the match and some mangoes, the controversial player wrote, “Round 2 with these mangoes. One of the best mangoes I’ve ever had. Thanks, Parab Dhaval bhai.”

Haq was involved in an on-field scuffle with Kohli during Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This had soon resulted in a full-blown fight between Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

Both Gambhir and Kohli were fined 100% of their match fees by the BCCI.

However, while Kohli has moved on and left the unpleasant episode behind, Haq and Gambhir have continued to take potshots at the former India captain. In his recent Instagram post, Haq had written, “Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to.”

Gambhir had wasted no time in reacting to Haq’s post as he wrote, “Be who you are !! ‘Never Change’.”

Both Gambhir and Haq have come under widespread condemnation for bringing disrepute to the game of cricket. India TV founder Rajat Sharma, who is known to support Gambhir’s party, the BJP, had launched a tirade against him, accusing him of being jealous of Kohli’s success.

Meanwhile, Twitterati have reminded Haq of potential consequences for deciding to go after one of the greatest players of the present era.

