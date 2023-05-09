Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested by country’s military in Islamabad

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested by the country’s military in Islamabad. The video of Khan being abducted by the Pakistani military and pushed into an armored vehicle has gone viral on social media platforms.

Khan was arrested outside the high court where he was appearing on charges of corruption, which he and his party have termed politically motivated.

Khan, former cricket captain of the national team, was removed as prime minister last year after he lost the confidence of parliament.

The news of Khan’s arrest has evoked angry reactions from his supporters both in Pakistan and abroad. His supporters have urged each other to gather outside the residence of former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif in London.

Similar protests are being staged in Pakistan.