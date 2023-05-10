BJP leader’s husband thrashed inside police station by Samajwadi leader in in Smriti Irani’s constituency

Uttar Pradesh may be ruled by BJP’s Yogi Adityanath but this did not stop a BJP leader’s husband from being mercilessly thrashed by a Samajwadi Party leader. Worse, this thrashing took place inside a police station in the presence of many cops.



The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Gauriganj where Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh P Singh was seen mercilessly thrashing BJP leader’s husband Deepak Singh, whose wife Rashmi Singh is a candidate for the Nagarpalika Chairman elections.

Gauriganj Police Station falls under Smriti Irani’s Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi.

In the video, Deepak Singh could be seen arriving at the police station and launching a verbal abuse aimed at Samajwadi Party MLA, who was sitting there to stage a protest. This appeared to have angered the lawmaker, who rushed towards Deepak Singh to thrash him mercilessly. He was also joined by his supporters.

Later, the police managed to get Singh out to a safe place. Singh could be heard teaching the SP MLA a lesson.

Samajwadi Party Vdhayak Rakesh P Singh showering blessings on BJPs Deepak Singh, husband of Nagar Palika chairman BJP candidate Rashmi Singh. Gauriganj, UP.pic.twitter.com/eGqKNCG8Fz — Брат (@B5001001101) May 10, 2023

Adityanath had become UP Chief Minister in 2017 after dislodging Samajwadi Party from power.