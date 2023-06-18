Manoj Muntashir Shukla called hypocrite for changing statement on Adipurush after backlash; says his critics are scared of Jai Shri Ram

Controversial lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla is being called a hypocrite after he was was forced to change his statements on Adipurush twice in the wake of growing criticism from Hindus. Faced with widespread condemnation, Shukla has now hit back at Hindus, accusing them of being against the slogans of Jai Shri Ram.

Shukla has found himself in a spot of bother after Hindus began to register their outrage on their religion being defamed by the former in Adipurush through cheap dialogues. Before the release of the film, Shukla had told media that Adipurush was all about the story of Ramayana.

Speaking to ABP News, Shukla had said that Adipurush had not deviated ‘an inch, a millimeter’ from Ramayana in depicting the story of Ram and Sita.

“The question arises if we have deviated from the original Ramayan in the film. Have we tried to modernise that (in the film)? Have we taken a different take? The straight answer to these questions is absolutely not. The Ramayan that people have heard and read, is exactly the same Ramayan (in the film), Shukla had said.

However, as protests grew and demands for the ban on the film gained momentum, Shukla performed a spectacular U-turn and told another TV channel that Adipurush was never about the story of Ramayan.

He told Aaj Tak, “The film is called Adipurush….Let me make it absolutely clear. I have stated it before and am saying it now. We’ve not made Ramayan. We are merely inspired by Ramayan. This is mentioned even in our disclaimer.”

If this was not enough, he released a video message condemning his critics, Hindus, and accused them of being against the slogans of Jai Shri Ram.

He said, “Some people have a problem with the loud chantings of Jai Shri Ram inside theatres. They are frightened because Jai Shri Ram slogans are being chanted. They are scared.”

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon among others in lead roles and was released in several langues this Friday.