More than 120 killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia in just 8 days; questions raised on health infrastructure

More than 120 people have lost their lives in Ballia district of the BJP-run Uttar Pradesh in India as the relatives of victims complained of poor health infrastructure. At least 36 people have died in the last 24 hours alone.

Journalist Piyush Rai posted a video of Prabhakar Singh, chief medical superintendent in Ballia district, who told reporters on 16 June that 20-25 people had died due to heat stroke in the last 24 hours. Singh was later removed from his post and sent to Azamgarh.

Om Prakash Tiwari, additional director in the health department said that the cases were on the rise but did not explain the reason for the sudden spike in deaths. He said a team from Lucknow was scheduled to arrive in Ballia to probe the matter. Tiwari conceded that the number of deaths could be higher since not all deaths were being reported by the administration.

One person, who had brought his grandfather to the hospital, said that there were no doctors to treat the patient. He said that no doctors came to check his grandfather for more than 24 hours.