“Modi ji, are you still not ashamed?”: AAP MP taunts PM after Nepal bans Adipurush for hurting Hindus’ sentiments through Sita’s character played by Kriti Sanon

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has launched a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asking if he was ‘still not ashamed’ after Nepal banned Adipurush for the derogatory portrayal of Sita in the film. The character of Sita is played by Kriti Sanon in Adipurush, which also features Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan among others.

Sharing the link to a news item on Nepal banning Adipurush, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, tweeted, “Nepal did not tolerate the insult of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Bajrang Bali, banned “Adipurush”. Modi ji, are you still not ashamed?”

Sita, according to Hindu mythology, hailed from Nepal.

This was after Nepal banned the screening of all Indian movies. According to news agency PTI, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah said in a Facebook post, “Screening of all the Hindi films will be barred within Kathmandu Metropolitan City from Monday, June 19, as the objectionable words in the dialogue of the film ‘Adipurush’ has not yet been removed.”

The news of Nepal banning Adipurush evoked strong reactions from Twitter users, who took potshots at the Modi government. Twitter user Nimo Tai wrote, “All Indian films banned in Nepal, thanks to Adipurush. Adipurush is now hurting Brand India.”

Twitter user Roshan Rai tweeted, “Big Breaking : Hindu Republic of Nepal 🇳🇵 bans #Adipurush in its capital for hurting religious sentiments. They are angry with the portrayal of Maa Sita who hailed from Nepal. Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir have brought global shame to India.”

Twitter user Lambodar Mishra wrote, “#Nepal bans not only #Adipurush but all the Indian movies! Dhanya ho Viswaguru for such a small country to show their bossgiri. #AdipurushDisaster #BollywoodKiGandagi.”

Makers of Adipurush have been facing widespread condemnation for using cheap dialogues in the film and wrong portrayal of the charachters from Ramayan. Manoj Muntashir, who was the hero of India’s right-wing Hindutva brigade for attacking Muslims until recently, has penned the dialogues in the film. Hindus, who cheered his Islamophobic rants, have begun attacking him for hurting their sentiments.

Faced with criticism, Manoj Muntashir has called his Hindu critics haters of Jai Shri Ram slogans. He’s also agreed to change a few dialogues in the film, but it remains to be seen if his critics will accept this concession.