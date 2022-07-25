Karan Johar faces fans’ grief after Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Nayanthara ‘biggest heroine in South’ on Koffee With Karan

Filmmaker Karan Johar is facing grief from angry fans after he reacted disdainfully to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s statement on Koffee With Karan about fellow actress Nayanthara. Samantha, who appeared on the controversial chat show along with Akshay Kumar, had called Nayanthara ‘the biggest heroine in the South.’ This did not appear to go down well with Karan, who appeared to react with disgust. Angry fans of Nayanthara have launched a brutal attack on Karan for his uncharitable comments about their screen idol.

In a recent monthly popularity survey, Ormax Media had listed Samantha above Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara, Deepika Bhatt and Kajal Aggarwal among others.

Speaking on the Koffee With Karan, Samantha said, “..Did a film with Nayanthara, who’s the biggest heroine in the South.”

Even before Samantha could finish her sentence, Karan interjected to say, “No, not as far as my list.”

The video clip of Karan’s disdain for Nayanthara has now gone viral evoking angry reactions from fans. One wrote, “No wonder karan hates the word selfmade!! I’m happy Nayan is not in your list, she’s class apart…”

Another commented, “Sorry, but karan johar who?” One user wrote, “Karan Johar no one cares about your list. You’re not a person of importance whose any list matters to the general public.#Nayanthara is one of the biggest superstars of South and your list is of no value on front of the love she gets from her fans and the audience.”

Samantha and Nayanthara had featured together in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a film by the latter’s husband Vignesh Shivan.

Koffee With Karan has always found itself surrounded by controversies. Karan had to face plenty of criticism in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death in 2020. Faced with criticism, Karan had to quit social media briefly after issuing a public clarification about his attitude towards the late actor.