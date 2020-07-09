Amidst reports of children receiving death threats after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Karan Johar on Wednesday joined Ranbir Kapoor for mother Neetu Kapoor’s birthday bash. This was revealed after Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share the photos of her first birthday celebration since the tragic death of her husband Rishi Kapoor on 30 April. In the photos, Karan Johar was seen joining the celebrations along with Ranbir Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor.

Sharing the photos of the party, Neetu wrote on Instagram, “The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love ,support strength from our loved ones always 💕💕💕💕I feel the richest today 🤗🤩”

Karan’s presence in a photo shared by Neetu assumed significance in light of an intense media spotlight on the celebrated filmmaker following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Immediately after the suicide of Sushant, Karan had begun to face widespread condemnation for promoting nepotism, which many felt may have pushed the 34-year-old actor from Bihar into mental depression.

Angry fans had also started unfollowing Karan on Instagram even as an online petition calling for the boycott of Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Yash Raj Film received close to 40 lakh signatures.

A recent report by Bollywood Hungama website claimed that the intense trolling had left Karan Johar utterly shaken. “Karan is a broken man. After being trolled for years he thought he had developed a thick skin. But the brutal hatred that he has received after Sushant’s death has left him shattered,” the website had quoted an unnamed close friend as saying.

The anonymous source had also added, “Karan is in no condition to speak. The fight has gone out of him. He looks like a man beaten by fate. It’s not a pleasant experience to speak to Karan. He breaks down and cries when we call him. He is constantly crying and asking what he has done to deserve this.

“It’s a fact that those close to him are being attacked that makes Karan feel really guilty. His 3-year old twins are getting death threats.”

Karan Johar has not posted anything on social media since the day Sushant committed suicide on 14 June.

Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.