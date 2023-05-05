JSP-supported para-athlete Shrimant Jha wins silver medal at Asian Para-Arm Wrestling Championship

Shrimant Jha, a Jindal Steel and Power employee and a veteran para-arm wrestler, has added another medal to his tally at the Asian Para-Arm wrestling Championship held in Ajman, UAE. Shrimant won a silver medal in PIU standing 90 kg category.

Shrimant achieved the feat by defeating Kazakhstan’s Nikita Chebakov in an impressive contest.

Reacting to his achievement, the athlete said, “I am thankful to Shri Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power, for believing in my potential and for encouraging & supporting me in all the big tournaments. It is a special victory for me as it came after a gap of 1 year. Now I will focus on the upcoming international tournament and will certainly try to make JSP & India Proud again.”

Shrimant Jha is the world’s number 3 and Asia’s number 1 Para-Arm Wrestler. He has

won 41 international medals so far.

