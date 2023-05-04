Who Is IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, Arrested By ED In Land Scam Case? Wife, Children, Salary

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Jharkhand IAS Officer Chhavi Ranjan after questioning him for the entire day. Ranjan was arrested for his alleged role in the alleged illegal land deals case.

Ranjan was also grilled by the central government agency last month on 24 April for nearly 10 hours in connection with money laundering investigation.

The latest arrest of an IAS officer in Jharkhand is the second of its kind. The federal probe agency had arrested another civil servant, IAS Officer Pooja Singhal, in a money laundering case last year.

Who Is IAS Officer Chhavi Ranjan?

Ranjan is a 2011-batch IAS officer and has been serving with the Jharkhand government as the director of the state’s Social Welfare Department.

Also Read: Who’s IAS officer Pooja Singhal, woman behind discovery of Rs. 19 crore cash? Husband, salary, children

Previously, he also served as Director, Agriculture, before being posted as the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi.

Wife, Children, Salary

Not much is available in the public domain about Ranjan’s personal life and his wife or children. But, going by his seniority, the civil servant from Jharkhand is expected to receive in excess of Rs. 1 lakh every month. His other perks include personal bodyguards, government car and lavish bungalor along with domestic help.