Here’s why Karan Johar was left red-faced on Koffee With Karan as Kriti Sanon reveals she was rejected for role in Student Of The Year

Actor Kriti Sanon left Karan Johar speechless with a revelation that the filmmaker had rejected her during the auditioning for his film Student Of The Year. Karan shared the video of his talk show, Koffee With Karan, where Kriti appeared along with Tiger Shroff.

Sharing the promo video of his show featuring Kriti and Tiger, Karan wrote, “Lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo!😅 #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 9 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

In the show, according to the promo, Karan asks Kriti, “Did you get rejected for many auditions prior to Heropanti?” What followed next left Karan embarrassed as he wasn’t prepared for the revelation.

Kriti replied, “You know my first audition was actually for Student Of The Year…1.”

Left red-faced, all Karan could utter was ‘oops.’

Released in 2012, Student Of The Year, a Karan Johar film was the debut film for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Kriti, for her part, made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff.

In another episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan had revealed how he had first offered the role played by Kiara Advani in the Netflix film, Lust Stories, to Kriti. However, Kriti had turned down the role saying that her mother wasn’t comfortable with her character in the film.

In Lust Stories, Kiara’s character was seen masturbating using a vibrator in one scene.

On work front, Kriti was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey, which did not do well at the box office. However, her other film, Mimi, earned her plenty of plaudits for her acting prowess.

Her future projects include Adipurush, also featuring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas among others, Bhedia opposite Varun Dhawan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.