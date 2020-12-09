“Get well Soon”: Fans pray for recovery after Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Kriti Sanon test positive for COVID-19

Kriti Sanon, Bollywood actor and former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting fans to pray for her speedy recovery. Among those praying for her good health included Tiger Shroff, Ekta Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Kriti took to her social media account to write, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!”

Similar messages also came from her fans.

No sooner did Kriti share the news of testing positive for COVID-19, her friends in Bollywood began to wish for her speedy recovery. Tiger Shroff wrote, “Get well soon❤️” Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Get well soon ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Similar messages poured in from other Bollywood celebrtities.

Earlier, many Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, Neetu Kapoor, Malaika Arora, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, Maneish Paul and Varun Dhawan have tested positive for the deadly virus, which has claimed nearly one lakh lives in India.