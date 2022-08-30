Here’s why Kamal Rashid Khan has been arrested by Mumbai Police

Controversial actor and film critic Kamal R Khan was arrested on Tuesday immediately after he landed at the Mumbai airport. According to reports, Khan will be produced before Mumbai’s Borivali court later today.

Khan, known as KRK, has a controversial figure for routinely targeting Bollywood celebrities with his outrageous social media posts. He has lately been reviewing Hindi films using his social media handles.

According to ANI, the Mumbai Police said that ‘Kamal Rashid Khan was arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020.’

“He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today,” the news agency quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.

Although it’s not clear which tweet in particular has landed him in police custody, Khan had targeted Rishi Kapoor with a series of tweets in 2020 when the late actor was battling for life in a Mumbai hospital.

One of his tweets for Rishi Kapoor had read, “Rishi Kapoor has admitted in HN Reliance Hospital. And I want to say to him:-Sir Theek Ho Kar Jaldi Wapis Aaana! Nikal Mat Lena! Kyunki Daaru Ki Dukaan bas 2-3 Din Ke Baad Khulne Hi Waali Hai. (sic)”

He had also posted insensitive tweets on actor Irrfan Khan the same year. Both Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor had passed away within 24 hours of each other’s death after battling cancer for two years on 29 and 30 April in 2020.