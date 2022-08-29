Child kidnapped from Uttar Pradesh railway station recovered from BJP leader’s house in Firozabad; Vinita Agarwal, husband arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police have recovered the child, who was kidnapped from a railway station in the state a few days ago, from a BJP councillor’s house in Firozabad. The BJP leader has been identified as Vinita Agarwal. The Police have arrested the BJP leader and her husband Krishna Murari Agarwal.

The sensational stealing of the child from Mathura railway station was recorded by a CCTV camera on 23 August. The video of the act had gone viral on social media platforms.

Using the CCTV footage, the police managed to take the thief into custody. The man later informed the police that he had sold the child to Agarwals with the help of two doctors. Agarwals allegedly paid Rs. 1.18 lakh to two doctors since they were desperate for a son. They already have a daughter.

The Railway Police on Monday held a press conference as they handed over the child to his mother. The cops also presented the cash that they recovered from the doctors.

Senior Police officer Mohammed Mushtaq said that the kidnapping of the child was a part of a well-organized gang. The person, who kidnapped the child has been identified as Deep Kumar. Aside from two doctors from the neighboring Hathras district, there were a few health workers also involved in the racker.

A week ago,a 7 mth old child was kidnapped from a platform at the Mathura rly stn – as his parents slept. Today,cops arrested 8 people – incl 2 docs ,a BJP corporator and her husband. Docs allegedly sold kid to couple for 2 lakh rs .Kid recovered… man in cctv also arrested. pic.twitter.com/sJJHS7DSGL — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) August 29, 2022

In the viral CCTV footage, Deep Kumar was seen walking past the family sleeping on the platform. Moments later, he returned to pick up the child. Social media users had used his photo to hunt the kidnapper.

The BJP leader’s husband reportedly ran a jewellery shop in Firozabad and their desperation for a son prompted them to resort to the kidnapping route.