Here’s how Virat Kohli fans have made Naveen ul Haq’s IPL experience miserable; Afghan bowler has forgotten to take wickets since fight with former India skipper

Afghanistan’s Naveen ul Haq is fast realising the costly impact of his decision to pick up a fight with Virat Kohli on his IPL performances. The little-known bowler, who shot to fame from his fight with one of the greatest living cricketers in the world, has struggled to focus on his bowling in the last few matches. Worse, he’s had to face the constant chants of ‘Kohli’ wherever he travelled including at the home ground of his team, Lucknow Super Giants, from the supporters of the former Indian captain. Haq had a torrid time on Saturday at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens where he conceded 46 runs in four overs against Kolkata Knight Riders. To add insult to injury, even Swiggy and India TV founder Rajat Sharma have taken potshots at him.



On Saturday, Lucknow Super Giants won the match against KKR by one run but Haq was all over the place with his wayward bowling, conceding 20 runs in his last over.

In contrast, Kohli has continued to showcase his batting prowess ever since he found himself embroiled in an ugly spat with Haq and his mentor, Gautam Gambhir. Not too long ago, Kohli scored his 6th IPL century to join Chris Gayle for most IPL centuries.

Kohli’s epic century against Sunrisers Hyderabad set the internet on fire with even Swiggy taking a potshot at Haq as it applauded the former India skipper’s knock. It tweeted, “Sorry mango.. Cheeku is the real king.”

This was in reference to Haq’s Insta story where he was seen mocking Kohli’s dismissal against Mumbai Indians with a photo of mangoes.

India TV founder Rajat Sharma too used the opportunity to take a veiled dig at Gambhir, a BJP MP. Sharma, also known to be close to the BJP, tweeted, “Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy 😜 @imVkohli.”

This is how netizens reacted;

Mohammad Amir bodied Babar Azam Swiggy bodied mango man Naveen ul haq Rajat sharma bodied Gautam Gambhir What a day!! 🔥pic.twitter.com/CCKmuXVJjF — Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) May 18, 2023

Admin please send this to Naveen Ul Haq pic.twitter.com/vMUi8O26e4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 20, 2023

Reporter: Well played rinku. Who inspires you?

Rinku : Well it is Virat Kohli.

Reporter: How?

Ganguly : Well when Naveen was bowling crowd started chanting Kohli Kohli So I decided to finish naveen and his career for my idol Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/EXoHxLZ3hL — ANKIT🚬 (@Imankit6908) May 20, 2023

You messed with wrong guy naveen, this will haunt you forever pic.twitter.com/i3MX3ItVD4 — S. (@Sobuujj) May 20, 2023