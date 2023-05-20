Lucknow Super Giants survives scare as ‘Lord’ Rinku Singh almost pulls another spectacular win with unbelievable knock for Shah Rukh Khan’s team in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants got a minor heart attack of sorts on Saturday after ‘Lord’ Rinku Singh almost pulled off another specracular win for Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders.



Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants made 176-8 in 20 overs.

KKR nearly achieved the target but fell short of just one run despite Rinku Singh’s heroic knock.

Shah Rukh Khan’s team needed 21 runs from 6 balls in the last over. In-form Rinku hit LSG bowler Yash Thakur for 19 runs including two huge sixes and one four. This reminded KKR fans Rinku’s spectacular knock against Gujarat Titans earlier in the tournament when he hit five sixes in the last over to win the match.

Also Read: ‘Lord Rinku Singh’ gets special message from elated Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Pathaan actor sends cute note; Sachin Tendulkar hails powerful knock

Reacting to his side’s cruel defeat, KKR skipper Nitish Rana said, “The end result did not go our way, but many positives to take from this season and lots to improve upon as well. We Will definitely come back stronger next year. You need to do well in all the 3 departments to compete and finish in the top 4 in the world’s best league. I feel bad because as a unit we had the ability to qualify but failed to do so. Feels like in all 14 games, I have spoken only about Rinku Singh. I am personally very happy for him as we are good friends and I don’t really have words to describe him because everyone has seen what he can do on a cricket field.”

With today’s result, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have qualified for the play-off stage, while KKR is now out of the competition.