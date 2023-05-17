Gautam Gambhir files defamation case against Punjab Kesari, seeks Rs. 2 crore in damages

Former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has filed a defamation against publication, Punjab Kesari, in the Delhi High Court seeking Rs. 2 crore damages.

The case will come up for hearing in the Delhi High Court on Thursday. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh is scheduled to hear the matter.

In his complaint, Gambhir has alleged that Punjab Kesari has run a ‘malicious and false publications’ against him in the recent time.

Some of the articles published by Punjab Kesari have been headlined ‘Sansad Gautam Gambhir Lapata Gali-Gali Me Lage Poster (MP Gautam Gambhir goes missing as posters come up in streets)’ and ‘Ye Naye Mijaz ke Sansad hai Jara Faaslo se Mila Karo (He’s an MP of new mood, please meet him by maintaining a distance).’

Also Read: “Trouble in the cowshed”: War of words between Rajat Sharma and Gautam Gambhir triggers hilarious reactions; India TV founder backs Virat Kohli

Gambhir has accused the newspaper of lowering his reputation and sought Rs. 2 crores in damages. The MP from Delhi, currently on IPL duty with Lucknow Super Giants, has also asked Punjab Kesari to immediately withdraw the allegedly defamatory publications made against. Gambhir has also asked the court to issue directions to the publication to not make any similar publication, till the pendency of the suit.

Gambhir was recently in news after he was engaged in a bitter on-field brawl with former India skipper Virat Kohli after a match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.