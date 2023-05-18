Siddaramaiah set to become Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar his deputy

The deadlock over who will become the Karnataka’s new chief minister appears to have been broken as reports suggest that the Congress leadership has decided to in favour of Siddaramaiah. According to reports, while Siddaramaiah will take oath as the chief minister of the southern Indian state, DK Shivakumar will be his deputy in the government.



Both leaders have been camping in Delhi to hold negotiations with the Congress top leadership.

The wearing in ceremony is expected to be held on 20 May in Bengaluru.

The Congress had secured a landslide victory in the just-concluded Karnataka elections by ousting the rule of the BJP. The Congress won 135 seats in the 224-seat assembly, while the Hindutva party was reduced to just 66 seats.

While many political pundits have predicted that failure to make Shivakumar the state’s chief minister could be costly for the Congress ahead of the next year’s general elections, it’s highly unlikely that he may rebel against his own party. Shivakumar has repeatedly vowed to remain loyal to his party and even chided pro-BJP media outlets for speculating about a potential rebellion in the party.