Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar caught sharing news of dog bite ahead of Nita Ambani-owned MI’s IPL match , Virat Kohli fans mock Gautam Gambhir, Naveen ul Haq

Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians were left dejected on Tuesday after they lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five runs in a thrilling encounter. This despite Naveen ul Haq conceding 19 runs in his last over to almost cause a defeat for his side. However, the match was dominated by news of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar being bitten by a dog. The son of India’s legendary batter was caught revealing the news during his informal interaction with some players from Lucknow Super Giants before their match against Mumbai Indians.



The video of Arjun revealing about the dog bite was shared by Lucknow Super Giants from from official Twitter handle. In the video, Arjun was heard saying to an LSG player, “A dog bit me.”

This left the LSG player stunned as he asked, ‘Dog? When?”

To which Arjun said that the incident took place on Sunday.

Mumbai se aaya humara dost. 🤝💙 pic.twitter.com/6DlwSRKsNt — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2023

The news of Arjun Tendulkar being bitten by a dog spread like a wild fire. While some appeared genuinely concerned about his well being, others, predominantly the fans of Virat Kohli, used the opportunity to mock Gautam Gambhir and Afghan bowler Naveen ul Haq.

Gambhir * ne kaat liya …. In Virat Kohli version — CricReport18 (@CricReport18) May 16, 2023

Naveen ul Haq ko bandh ke rakho Bhai — King Bambaata (@KBambaata) May 16, 2023

Why did you bite Arjun, naveen? — Pawan Kumar (@gk_pawan) May 16, 2023

He must be talking about naveen ul haq — Brijnandan singh (@bnsingh24) May 16, 2023

Gambhir this is so wrong..

you bite a youngster.. 😡👎👎 — Nationfirst (@Loyal4720) May 16, 2023

The reason why Virat Kohli fans used crude jibes aimed at Gambhir and Haq was the duo’s fight with former India captain in one of the matches. Both Gambhir and Kohli were fined 100% of their match fees. While Kohli moved on, Gambhir and Haq were seen taking potshots at Kohli even days after that episode.