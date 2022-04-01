Family feud out in public? Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle Randhir Kapoor denies claims of dementia made by Rishi Kapoor’s son

It seems Bollywood’s famous Kapoor family is bracing for a full-blown family feud after Randhir Kapoor termed nephew Ranbir Kapoor’s claims of dementia as a lie.

In an interview with a TV channel, Ranbir had said that his uncle was suffering from an early stage of dementia. “My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, came to me after the film and said, ‘Tell dad (Ranbir’s late father Rishi Kapoor) that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him’,” Ranbir had told NDTV.

Reacting to Ranbir’s claims, Randhir Kapoor told ETimes, “Aisa kuch nahi hua (Nothing of this sort happened). Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago (in April last year).”

Randhir added that he had just returned from a vacation in Goa with Rahul Rawail. He added, “Ranbir ki marzi (Ranbir’s wish), he is entitled to say what he wants. I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival.”

Randhir Kapoor lost two of his brothers namely Rajeev Kapoor at the age of 58 and Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor at the age of 67 within a span of one year.

Rishi Kapoor has been grabbing media headlines in the recent days due to the release of film Sharmaji Namkeen, which also stars Juhi Chawla, Isha Talwar, Sheeba Chaddha,

Satish Kaushik.

As for Randhir Kapoor, he has acted in a series of Bollywood films such as Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman Haath Ki Safai. Randhir Kapoor married Babita and the couple have two daughters Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Both Karishma and Kareena are well-known Bollywood actors. Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and have two children namely Taimur and Jehangir.