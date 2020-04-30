Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has died in Mumbai aged 67. The news was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. He had to be admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The veteran actor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 for which he had to travel to the US. The news of his death comes just a day after another popular actor Irrfan Khan died after battling cancer.

His friend and Bollywood megastar Amiabh said that he was destroyed upon learning about Rishi Kapoor’s death. He tweeted,”He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..I am destroyed ! ”

T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Industrialist Naveen Jindal tweeted, “Another legend gone! Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran actor #RishiKapoor ji. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and countless fans across the globe. ॐ शान्ति”

Another legend gone! Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran actor #RishiKapoor ji. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and countless fans across the globe. ॐ शान्ति pic.twitter.com/YoyoaNpo1U — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) April 30, 2020

News agency PTI had quoted Randhir as saying on Wednesday night, “He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now.”

Rishi Kapoor, also the father of actor Ranbir Kapoor, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, prompting him to travel to the US for treatment. He had spent considerable time in the US for his treatment. Several actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had visited him during his stay in the US.

Rishi Kapoor had acted a host of hit films such as Bobby, Chandni, Nagina, Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewana among others.

The 67-year-old actor had returned to India in September last year. Speaking about his cancer, Rishi was then quoted as saying, “The thing is, people think and we dramatise in films, that cancer is a dreaded disease. Yes, it is. But today, it is all treatable, if diagnosed at an early stage, it can be dealt with. Cancer is curable and also, you have to have family support. Filmon me humne background music daal, dool ke itna kharab kiya hai naam cancer ka (We have given a bad name to cancer with all the background music that we used in films)! Today it is treatable, people are dealing with all kinds of cancer …just have to be positive.”

Rishi’s illness brought him closer to his son as he decided to mend his relationship with Ranbir. He had famously said, “Better late than never!”

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Mulk, where his performance earned him plenty of plaudits from both fans and critics alike.