BFF Priyanka Chopra causes new headache for Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani by following Sabyasachi’s footsteps; here’s how!

When actress Priyanka Chopra recently took to social media to thank her BFF Isha Ambani for ‘lending’ her LA home, little did she realise that her action may cause a new headache for Nita Ambani’s daughter. This was largely due to the fact that the popular actress became the second person after fashion designer Sabyasachi to reveal Isha’s private social media account.

Priyanka recently wrote a long post on Instagram to thank Isha for allowing her LA home to be used for the screening of Chhello Show, a Gujarati film, which has been selected as India’s Official Entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Priyanka wrote, “The least I can do is always support the industry that taught me all I know about my job. So proud of the amazing movies that come out of Indian cinema. ‘Chhello Show’ being one of the special ones. Good luck team! Go get ‘em.”

She added, “Chhello Show (Last Film Show) – a regional language movie (Gujurati) which has been selected as India’s Official Entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Written and directed by Pan Nalin, this incredible film revolves a 9 year old’s @iambhavinrabari fascination with Cinema.”

Thanking her BFF Isha, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you @_iiishmagish for lending the team your LA home for the screening!”

Fashion designer Sabyasachi had first revealed in 2019 that Isha owned a private Instagram account, which was followed by a host of Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar among others. Sabyasachi, who has in excess of five million followers, later deleted the post for unexplained reasons.

Also Read: Fashion designer Sabyasachi’s big revelation on Isha Ambani, his post shows Nita Ambani’s daughter owns private Instagram account followed by Alia Bhatt

But, Priyanka’s decision to follow the footsteps of Sabyasachi may cause a big headache for Isha as the Ambani daughter is now bound to be inundated with requests from users wanting to follow her on the Meta-owned platform. That’s because Isha’s Instagram account is private and for an individual to follow her, the billionaire daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani has to approve each request separately. Priyanka has just informed her 84.4 million followers that Isha existed on Instagram.

It remains to be seen if Priyanka too will delete her Instagram post in time to come.

Priyanka and Isha have been close friends for many years. In an interview with Vogue India a few years ago, Isha had said that Priyanka was like her elder sister. “PC, I’ve known forever. But she is more like an elder sister to me. We actually got closer when we were both living away from home in the US. We again share a very real relationship—we see each other in real-life settings and not in like glamorous ones; we have real conversations. She’s a really strong mentor and role model.”

Also Read: Arnab Goswami launches blistering attack on Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas for attending Isha Ambani’s Holi bash attended by Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani and others

Priyanka has always been present at most of the big events organised by Isha. In 2020, Priyanka had attended the Holi celebration hosted by Isha at her expensive bungalow in Mumbai.

Isha recently returned to India after giving birth to twins.