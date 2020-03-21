Arnab Goswami launches blistering attack on Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas for attending Isha Ambani’s Holi bash attended by Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani and others

Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami lashed out at Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas for attending Holi celebrations organised by Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani earlier this month. Key names attending Isha’s Holi bash at her Rs 450 crore Worli house were her brother Akash Ambani, sister-in-law Shloka Mehta. Goswami’s all-out attack against Priyanka and her husband came in the wake of singer Kanika Kapoor facing public backlash for hiding her travel history despite being tested positive for coronavirus.

Starting his TV show on Friday night, Goswami said, “Another irresponsible Bollywood name (Priyanka Chopra) first flew down from America with her husband and attended two high-profile Holi parties. One in Mumbai and one in Pune. Now that’s irresponsible. Now there’s no point, and let me repeat it, there’s no point in being the ambassador for World Health Organisation or any other global organisation if you are going to behave so irresponsibly in your own country and be so irresponsible towards your own people.”

Goswami played a report, which too made sure that Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were publicly shamed. The voiceover in the report said while flashing the videos and photos of Priyanka and Nick from Isha Ambani’s Holi bash, “So celebrities who are preaching on Covid measures and posting videos should reflect how their party spree and callousness can put the public at risk when the entire country is battling coronavirus.”

Goswami also played the video message posted by Priyanka on coronavirus informing how she had self-isolated her along with her husband.

Join me tomorrow with Dr. Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from the @WHO , and Hugh Evans the CEO of @GlblCtzn on IG LIVE + Facebook at 12:30pm PST. Ask them all your questions about #Covid19 and get your answers straight from the source. Stay safe and see you tomorrow. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9SxG6t1V7r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020

Goswami wasn’t done yet. During his debate, he decided to give Priyanka one more round of roasting as he said, “I mean Priyanka Chopra is going around tweeting ‘I’m going to do this video and that video. I am going to be talking on behalf of the WHO.’ I mean what rubbish. She and her husband Nick, whatever his name is, have been partying nonstop…You wouldn’t be doing this in America Priyanka. You would only be doing this in India because, in India, you think you are the VVIP and you can break the rules.”

Goswami singled out Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonali Bendre, Huma Qureshi for attending Holi bash. They were big guests at Isha Ambani’s Holi bash at her Worli sea-facing bungalow. In Isha’s Holi celebration, Priyanka was seen spraying Holi colours at Shloka even as the Ambani daughter-in-law ran for cover.