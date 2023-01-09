Moscow-Goa flight carrying 236 people on board makes emergency landing in Gujarat after bomb threat

Police in Gujarat say that a Moscow-Goa flight was forced to make an emergency landing at the state’s Jamnagar airport on Monday night after it received a bomb threat.



According to reports, all 236 people on board the tourist chartered plane including passengers and crew members were safely evacuated as authorities carried out detailed investigation of the plane. Those joining the investigation included local authorities, police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

News agency PTI quoted Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range) Ashok Kumar Yadav as saying, “The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at the Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat. After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely. Police, BDDS and local authorities are searching the entire plane.”

The Russian embassy, according to NDTV, said in a statement, “The Embassy was alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft has made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe. The authorities are conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft.”