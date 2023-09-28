Babar Azam urged to get out quickly against India in World Cup tie; Pakistani skipper gives adorable reaction to Indian hospitality

The Pakistani cricket team has arrived in India after the neighbouring country’s cricket board complained to the ICC about the delay in receiving the visa. Led by Babar Azam, the Pakistani cricket team arrived in Hyderabad amidst a rousing welcome by thousands of Indian cricket fans. This truly established the fact the hatred towards Pakistan in India was limited to a tiny group of hatemongers in the media and amongst the supporters of the Hindutva fanatics. Some cheeky cricket fans are now urging Babar to get out cheaply when he leads his side to play against India in the World Cup on 14 October. A visibly ‘overwhelmed’ Babar Azam took to social media to give his adorable reaction on the Indian hospitality.

The Pakistani Cricket Board had complained to the ICC over the delay by the Indian authorities in issuing the visa to its cricketers. The PCB alleged that the delay could potentially affect the team’s World Cup preparations. It’s in this context that the team’s arrival in India drew unprecedented media attention.

The videos of Pakistani cricketers being given a red-carpet welcome in Hyderabad went viral evoking overwhelming reactions from Pakistanis, who thanked Indians for according such hospitality to their cricketers. A large group of Indian cricket fans too found the gesture admirable. However, there were some cheeky Indian fans, who urged Babar to get dismissed against India cheaply as a respect for Indian hospitality.

Sincere request to Babar to repay the kindness by getting out quickly as in Asia Cup!! Great players oblige 🙂 https://t.co/G9Ts8SNwVy — Arvind Jha (@jalajboy) September 28, 2023

Welcome to India, Babar Azam and Team Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/KScSTt6yBF — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) September 28, 2023

BABAR BABAR king #BabarAzam𓃵 in India ..Pakistanis Team received warm welcome by Hyderabadians. pic.twitter.com/L1Xi2Ubmkk — Babar Khan Niazi 🇵🇰 (@Akhanmevric) September 28, 2023

Babar later took to Instagram to announce just how overwhelmed he was by the reception accorded to him and his players in India.

He wrote, “Overwhelmed with the love and support here in Hyderabad.”



India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their World Cup tie on 14 October.