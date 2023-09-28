US Congresswoman says she is concerned by allegations that ‘Indian government’ killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar

A prominent US Congresswoman has said that she was concerned by the allegations that a Canadian citizen was killed by the Indian government. Barbara Lee said that she supported a full investigation to ‘hold the perpetrators accountable.’

Lee took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, “I’m deeply concerned over allegations that Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered by the Indian government, especially in light of rising threats to the Sikh community. I support a full investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable & bring justice to his family.”

Pro-Khalistani Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in British Columbia in Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had informed his country’s parliament the Indian government’s agents were behind the killing of Nijjar.

Canada had expelled a high-ranking Indian diplomat from its country, prompting India to also expel a Canadian diplomat from Delhi in a retaliatory move.

The US too had urged India to cooperate with the Canadian investigation. Later, the New York Times reported that the US had provided the intelligence input to Canada that helped Ottawa conclude that India was behind Nijjar’s killing.

The Indian government has denied Canada’s allegations.

As for Lee, she has been representing California’s 12th District (formerly 13th) since 1998. She is the highest ranking African American woman appointed to Democratic Leadership, serving as Co-Chair of the Policy and Steering Committee. She also serves on the Budget Committee and the powerful Appropriations Committee, which oversees all federal government spending.