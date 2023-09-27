“Our society has gained so much toxic people around”: Right-wing trolls launch sick attack on Swara Bhasker, her new-born baby Raabiyaa

Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad recently welcomed the arrival of their first child prompting the Bollywood actor to take to social media to announce the news. Sharing a series of photos of herself with the newborn, Swara also wrote an adorable note. She also announced that the baby had been named Raabiyaa. However, little did she realise that sick right-wing trolls will not even spare her child in their hatred for the actress for her political views.

Right-ring trolls began to mock Swara by highlighting that she only got married in February. Others attacked her for marrying a Muslim and choosing an Islamic name for her child. Though she found some support from online users, her supporters were outnumbered by right-wing sick trolls.

One user, Rinku Raj, wrote on Facebook, “Congratulations for preserving the culture of Bollywood of Giving birth after 6-7 months of marriage.” User Dino Mandot wrote on Facebook, “Fastest Growing Economy Swara Bhaskar.” User Harsh Ranjan Mishra wrote, “Carrying on with old age Bollywood tradition of getting pregnant first and marrying later.”

User Jayeeta Dutta came to her support as she attempt to slam the trolls, “The comments clearly show our society has gained so much toxic people around.” User Anand Vadivelu wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes.” User Alpana Bose wrote, “Lovely name… Rabiyaa!.”

Announcing the news on social media, Swara had written, ““A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth.. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 ♥️♥️♥️ With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love!. It’s a whole new world.”

Swara had announced her wedding with Samajwadi Party politician Fahad Ahmad in February this year.

Swara’s father, Uday Bhaskar is a retired Indian Navy officer. Some of her Bollywood films include Veere Di Wedding, Tanu Weds Manu (both parts), Anaarkali of Aarah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Nil Battey Sannata among others. She has also appeared in several web series including Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Rasbhari and Flesh among others.