Australia on Sunday inflicted a heavy defeat on hosts India to lift the cricket World Cup for a record sixth time. The hero of the match was Travis Head, who joined the elite league of those who scored a century in a World Cup final. However, India’s defeat prompted netizens to trend ‘panauti (harbinger of bad luck)’ on X, formerly known as Twitter. This was largely due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the stadium, which has been named after him in his lifetime.

Batting first, India were all out for 240 with KL Rahul emerging as the top scorer with a knock of 66. Virat Kohli too made a half-century before getting out. Mitchell Starc took three wickets by conceding 55 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Australia started their run chase on an aggressive note as both David Warner and Travis Head hit Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami for a number of boundaries in their first over. However, both Warner and Mitchell Marash perished without scoring much. Steve Smith too refused to review the field umpire’s decision after he was dubiously declared LBW. The TV replay conclusively proved that he was not out since the impact of the ball on his pad outside the line of the off stump.

This prompted Pakistani social media users to allege that the match had been fixed in favour of India.

However, Travis and Marnus Labuschagne batted sensibly to guide Australia to a comfortable six-wicket win. Head was out for 137 from 120 balls when Australia needed just two runs to win. Labuschagne remained unbeaten at 58.

Australia achieved the target with 7 overs to spare.

India had not lost a single match before coming to the final.

Here’s how Indian fans reacted to Modi’s presence in the stadium calling it a bad omen.

