“Unacceptable” Kapil Dev, who supported wrestlers’ movement against Modi government, insulted by Jay Shah-run BCCI; MS Dhoni snubbed too

Social media has exploded in anger after it emerged that the Jay Shah-run BCCI had not invited Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the cricket World Cup final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium. Kapil Dev had become the first captain to lead the Indian team to win the country’s first-ever World Cup in England in 1983. 28 years later, Dhoni became the second captain to achieve this feat in India in 2011.

Kapil told the media that he was not invited the BCCI to watch the final between India and Australia, who won the trophy for a record sixth time by beating the hosts convincingly.

Kapil Dev was quoted as saying, “Unhone nahi bulaya (They didn’t invite me),” the legendary Indian player was quoted as saying.

This evoked angry reactions from netizens and the Congress party. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, “It is simply unacceptable & extremely petty that Kapil Dev was not invited by the cricket establishment for the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Like Bedi, Kapil Dev is known to speak his mind, and he did come out openly in support of the agitating women wrestlers a few months back.”

It is simply unacceptable & extremely petty that Kapil Dev was not invited by the cricket establishment for the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Like Bedi, Kapil Dev is known to speak his mind, and he did come out openly in support of the agitating women wrestlers a few months back. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 19, 2023

This man was not invited into the stadium.. finest captain ever produced. Kapil dev was not invited into the stadium. But Jay Shah invited his friends, Family & Biggest panauti in the stadium. AUS didn’t have any scindia/shinde to be tamed so we ended up losing the finals. pic.twitter.com/EDo2MrMoLK — Manu🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@mshahi0024) November 19, 2023

The #Captain of the team which won the World Cup for #India in #England #Kapildev was not invited for the #INDvAUSFinal at #Ahmedabd

Will any cricketer speak on this? pic.twitter.com/YVJeXnjSAb — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) November 19, 2023

At the stadium with Modi-ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia,Anurag Singh Thakur,Nisith Pramanik, Former CJIUday Umesh Lalit,AssamCM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Meghalaya CM Sangma, #Fraudev and many alltu faaltus. Free tickets for all. Winner of world cup #KapilDev is not even invited. pic.twitter.com/DebC7WR1B0 — Geeta Madhavan (@TruthNo_7) November 19, 2023

They didnt invite #KapilDev, but the actor playing his role in the film. How ironic!! pic.twitter.com/M2np2G8UXt — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 19, 2023

Australia defeated India by six wickets to lift the World Cup for a record sixth time.

Earlier this, Kapil had extended his support to female wrestlers, who were protesting against the Modi government over sexual harassment by one BJP leader. “Will they ever get justice,” Kapil had asked in an Instagram post.