“Fixed”: Pakistani users raise questions after Steve Smith decides not to review even when TV replay contradicts umpire’s ‘out’ decision

Pakistani social media users have asked if the cricket World Cup final between India and Australia was a fixed match. This was after Steve Smith sensationally decided to not review his LBW decision even though the TV replay conclusively proved that the umpire was wrong to adjudge him out.



Smith was the third Australian wicket to fall as he was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. The Australian batter had a quick exchange of words with Travis Head, who was at the non-striker end, and then decided to leave the field. Australia had both their reviews left when Smith was given out by the field umpire.

India were all out for 240 in their innings. Australia are chasing the total to be crowned the world champion for a record sixth time.

Smith’s decision to not avail the review in a World Cup final left many baffled. Pakistani social media users reacted with ‘fixed match’ allegations.

Smith’s dismissal looked impact outside off stump. Strange they didn’t even review 🤔#INDvsAUSfinal — Grandson of Rama (@pramodrama) November 19, 2023

Smith ka bhi Review na lena matlab full fixed he match https://t.co/PE5LVOcRUn — Romeo The True Gentleman (@Roxzenmine) November 19, 2023

Steve Smith not reviewing….fixed already?#INDvsAUSfinal — Sun shine (@sanaj_foodie) November 19, 2023