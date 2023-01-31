After Ravish Kumar, Sreenivasan Jain, Nidhi Razdan resigns from Gautam Adani-owned NDTV

Days after Ravish Kumar and Sreenivasan Jain left NDTV in the wake of the media outlet’s takeover by industrialist Gautam Adani, Nidhi Razdan too has decided to leave NDTV. Razdan made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.

She wrote, “After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years.”

[Also Read: Nidhi Razdan reveals her Harvard University job offer was fake, says she fell victim to sophisticated phishing attack]

The news of her resignation divided opinions on social media. While her supporters felt that it was NDTV’s loss, her detractors, particularly BJP supporters, took potshots at her by reminding her fake Harvard University job offer.

Former Colors TV head, Raj Nayak, wrote, “Wishing you the very best Nidhi, I am sure better things are in store for you!” Former NDTV Editor, Rajdeep Sardesai, wrote, “Go well!” Suhasini Haider of The Hindu wrote, “Shine on….onwards and upwards! All the best Nidhi, always.”

Nidhi had last left NDTV was in 2020 when she said she was joining Harvard University. However, months later, she sensationally admitted to being conned by a fake recruitment racket.

Also Read: “Keep kicking myself for being such an idiot”: Nidhi Razdan opens up on fake Harvard teaching job offer

As for her detractors, one user wrote, “Harvard is eagerly waiting for you Nidhi.” “Harvard to you Nidhi,” wrote another user. One user wrote sarcastically, “Nidhi Razdan reportedly left NDTV and returned to HARVARD university to resume her teaching career.”

In February last year, Razdan had announced her return to NDTV NDTV after falling victim to a recruitment scam. “It’s time to stop the excuses, the whatabouthary and the obfuscation. Happy to be back home @ndtv. Watch ‘No Spin’, Monday to Thursday at 9:30pm,” she had written.