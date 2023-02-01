Pathaan Day 7 Box Office Collection: Aryan Khan goes to watch Anurag Kashyap’s film as father Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film causes global frenzy

Aryan Khan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan, may have set the box office on fire globally but he was spotted at a special screening of Anurag Kashyap’s film, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. Apparently, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’s lead actor, Karan Mehta, is a good friend of Aryan. Karan is making a Bollywood debut with this film. This was when Pathaan Day 7 Box Office Collection suggested another brisk business globally.

In a video shared on social media, Aryan could be seen arriving at the place, where a special screening of Anurag Kashyap’s film was scheduled. Dressed in a blue sweatshirt and a matching pair of jeans, Aryan hugged his friends after entering the venue.

Not too long ago, Karan had spoken about his friendship with Aryan and the influence Shah Rukh had on his life.

Aryan just arrived at the screening of „Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbet“. A movie where his good friend Karan Mehta debuts#AryanKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/VlLup2iTs7 — Aryan Khan Fanpage (@aryankfanpage21) January 31, 2023

“We’ve all grown up watching his films. And what he’s achieved is known to everyone. His son (Aryan) has been my friend. We’ve seen him since our childhood. We’ve learned a lot from him. Even when he (Shah Rukh) breathes, it becomes a source of learning for us.”

Also Read : Pathaan Day 4 Box Office Collection: Anurag Kashyap’s big statement on Shah Rukh Khan, ‘man with strongest spine has spoken now’; reference to Aryan Khan’s arrest in fake case

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s Pathaan continued to smash new box office records. The film also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, collected Rs. 38 crore globally on Tuesday, taking its worldwide collection to more than Rs. 600 crore in seven days.

Not too long ago, Anurag Kashyap had made a powerful statement on the pain and ordeal suffered by Shah Rukh in recent times. He was indirectly hinting at the arrest of Aryan by the NCB in a fake drug racket case and the sustained campaign by Hindutva fanatics, who called for a boycott of his film.