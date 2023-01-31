Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film suffers dip after 5 days of record-shattering business

After five days of record-shattering business, Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has finally begun to lose steam at the box office. Pathaan box office collection on day 6 nosedived as it only collected Rs. 27 crore compared to a whopping Rs. 60.75 crore on Sunday. The film’s box office fortune further suffered a dip on Tuesday when it was expected to collect a significantly lower amount across India.

Pathaan had earned Rs. 57 crore on the opening day on Wednesday last week. Its earning shot up to Rs. 70 crore on Republic Day since it was a holiday. The film made Rs. 39.25 crore on Friday, Rs. 53.25 crore on Saturday and Rs. 60.75 crore on Sunday. However, the first week day after a long holiday period saw Pathaan suffering from a dip as it collected only Rs. 26.50 crore on Monday.

The good news for Pathaan is that it has earned close to Rs. 600 crore within six days of its release. No other Hindi film has dominated the box office so much in the history of Bollywood.

According to Box Office Worldwide, Pathaan will ‘collect more than 17-18 cr nett’ on Tuesday ‘all India as the morning show suggests a drop of 22% only from yesterday.”

Regardless of what happens from now on, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film has already broken all box office records for a Hindi film. The film has also surpassed the earnings of KGF 2, Bahubali 2 and even Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. Pathaan has become the fastest film to reach Rs. 100 crore, Rs. 200 crore and Rs. 300 crore in India.