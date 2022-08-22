Jindal Steel & Power wins prestigious National CSR Award 2020 in two categories by Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has been honoured with the prestigious National CSR Award 2020 in two categories by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. According to a recent announcement by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the JSP has been declared the winner in ‘CSR in Aspirational Districts / Difficult Terrains’ (Eastern India) and ‘Contribution in National Priority Areas’ (Support to differently-abled) categories.



The announcement said that the JSP was chosen for this coveted award after a

rigorous three-stage selection process initiated by the ministry based on its prescribed systems of nominations by various ministries, state governments, three eminent professional institutes in India and industry & trade chambers followed by field verification and grand jury evaluation.

Commenting on the development, JSP Chairman Naveen Jindal said, “We at JSP pursue

Industry-led inclusive development of our Nation partnering with the People and caring for the Planet. We have been implementing multidimensional Social development programmes under our CSR to improve the Quality of Life of the Community sustainably in the geography of our operational locations and beyond. The National CSR Award by the Ministry of Corporate Affair to JSP under two categories is indeed a recognition of our philosophy of Passion for People. For us, it is always People First.”

Expressing her gratitude to the Government of India for recognising Jindal Steel & Power with the National CSR Award, Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of JSP Foundation said, “We are

humbled and encouraged that the Government of India has awarded us the highest recognition for our CSR programmes. As we emerge from the pandemic world, we are more aware of the crisis and needs that we are facing at various levels, in health, education, society and climate.

“All our Programmes are completely aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and aim to develop a more equitable and developed balance for the people in this country. This award will continue to motivate us to accelerate our efforts in implementing sustainable and inclusive development programmes across India.”

WADI, one of the innovative projects by JSP reviewed for the National CSR Award is an Agro Horti Silvipasture-based project implemented on 500 acres of hilly land benefiting the tribal populace of Chhattisgarh’s Tamnar block in Raigarh district. Under JSP Foundation’s Project Sneh, JSP has significantly contributed to major reduction of malnutrition in more than 1200 Children in Pallahara block in Angul district of Odisha.

Both these interventions were reviewed in the multilayer selection process for the National CSR Award in the category of ‘CSR in Aspirational Districts / Difficult Terrains’ (Eastern India) apart from the Project Vastalya to control IMR and MMR and other projects of women empowerment in the tribal predominant region of Tamnar.

Similarly, the JSP’s flagship programme ‘Asha the Hope’ was reviewed for the award in the

category of ‘Contribution in National Priority Areas’ (Support to differently-abled). Through

this project, implemented under the umbrella support of JSP Foundation, the company works for the rehabilitation and empowerment of differently abled, particularly people in the formative age group.

Through its CSR arm JSP Foundation, JSP has been implementing multi-faceted sustainable

social development initiatives around its operational areas in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and

Jharkhand as well as across India with focus on consistent Improvement of the Human

Development Index and associated socio-economic development measures in rural and tribal areas.

This is the announcement of CSR award for 2020. Launched in 2019, these awards were presented for the first time in 2019 by the President of India in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

About JSP:

JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, power, mining and

infrastructure sectors. Having an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to capture opportunities for Building a self-reliant India.