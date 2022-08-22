Atlanta Shooting: Police hunt for suspect after 3 people shot at in Midtown Atlanta

The Police have launched a search operation for a suspect, who is responsible for shooting at three people in Midtown Atlanta.



The Atlanta Police Department said that the shooting scene was still active as they asked the local residents to stay off the streets specifically the areas between 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and W. Peachtree Street NW.

The Atlanta Police Department said in an advisory, “We are currently working an active situation in Midtown. Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot. The shooter is not in custody and we have multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect. Please advise residents to stay off of the streets in the midtown areas, specifically the areas between 12th St and Peachtree St NE and 15th St and W. Peachtree St NW.

“We are working to gather information and will provide an update when available.”