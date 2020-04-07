Zee News caught spreading fake news on stone-pelting by Tablighi Jamaat members, forced to delete tweet after warning from Firozabad Police in Uttar Pradesh

Zee News has become the latest organisation to be caught spreading fake news about Tablighi Jamaat. The pro-BJP organisation was forced to delete its tweet containing the fake news after a warning from the Firozabad Police in Uttar Pradesh.

In its tweet, now deleted, Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand had said, “Four Tablighi Jamaati test corona positive in Firozabad, stones pelted at the medical team that came to pick them up.” The Firozabad Police reacted swiftly to expose the lies spread by Zee News.

Responding to the fake news by Zee News, the Firozabad Police wrote, “You’ve been spreading fake and misleading news. There have been no stone pelting incidents on the medical team or the ambulance in Firozabad. You must immediately delete this tweet posted by you.”

When some users sought confirmation from the Firozabad Police if Zee News had indeed posted the fake news maligning the Muslim community, they confirmed that the tweet in question had been now deleted.

ट्विट को डिलीट कराया जा चुका है । — FIROZABAD POLICE (@firozabadpolice) April 6, 2020

Zee News has since then deleted the tweet containing the fake news on Tablighi Jamaat. It has also edited its news item by removing the claims on stone pelting from its headline, which now simply says, “Four people from Tablighi Jamaat, who were hiding in Firozabad’s Farsi Mosque tests corona positive.”

Earlier, the Saharanpur Police in Uttar Pradesh had exposed Indian media outlets for claiming that members of Tablighi Jamaat had demanded non-veg food in quarantine and caused a ruckus when their demands were not met. The Sarahanpur Police had issued a detailed statement terming the claim as fake news.

Ever since the Delhi Police evacuated members of the Tablighi Jamaat from the Nizamuddin Markaz, the usual suspects in the Indian media have been consistently running a motivated campaign against India’s Muslim community. Some had claimed that Jamaatis spat on doctors and police while others accused them of misbehaving with nurses.

However, a woman claiming to be a medical officer, who was a part of the team that evacuated the Nizamuddin Markaz, has revealed that no one had misbehaved with them.