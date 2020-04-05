Saharanpur Police says no truth in Tablighi Jamaat people demanding non-veg food in quarantine, terms it fake news

The Saharanpur Police in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh has said that there was no truth in people associated with Tablighi Jamaat demanding non-veg food in quarantine. In an extraordinary development, the police took to Twitter to issue a detailed clarification busting the propaganda against Tablighi Jamaat and Muslims.

Its statement read, “We wish to inform that we directed the police station in-charge of Rampur Maniharan to verify claims made by various newspapers, news channels and social media platform that Jamaatis had created ruckus and defecated in public after they did not get non-veg food in quarantine. After investigation, it was found that the claims made by various newspapers, news channels social media platforms were fake. Therefore, the Saharanpur Police completely rejects the above-published news items.”

The Saharanpur Police also reacted to one news flash of a little-known Hindi news channel, which made provocative headlines in a bid to malign Jamaatis and Muslim community.

Ever since the Delhi Police evacuated members of Tablighi Jamaat from Nizamuddin Markaz, the usual suspects in the Indian media have been consistently running a motivated campaign against India’s Muslim community. Some had claimed that Jamaatis spat on doctors and police while others accused them of misbehaving with nurses.

However, a woman claiming to be a medical officer, who was a part of the team that evacuated the Nizamuddin Markaz, has revealed that no one had misbehaved with them.