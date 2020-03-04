Humiliated by Salman Khan, Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai and Asim Riaz sign new music video with Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar

While inside the Bigg Boss house, Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai had to endure many rounds of humiliation at the hands of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. Salman, who hosted the just-concluded Colors TV’s controversial reality show, was seen often humiliating Himanshi during her stay inside the Bigg Boss house. However, days after the show came to an end, not only have Himanshi and Asim pronounced their love for each other, but they’ve also signed a music video deal with none other than singing sensation and Indian Idol judge, Neha Kakkar.

Himanshi and Asim took to Instagram to share an identical message announcing their new music video, featuring Neha Kakkar. Asim wrote, “Something really special coming out on @desimusicfactory with @iamhimanshikhurana @nehakakkar @anshul300 on 18th March 2020 ❤️”.

In the poster of the music video, Asim is seen dressed in a white shirt and a blue suit. Himanshi, on the other hand, is seen standing attired in a checkered dress. Produced by Desi Music Factory, the video is scheduled to be released on 18 March.”

Reacting to the announcement, former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai wrote, “Supppp exited 🤗💕💕” His brother Umar, who has already approved Asim’s relationship with Himanshi, wrote, “Looking forward to watch both of you again. Excited!”

Meanwhile, Asim has begun shooting for his other music video with Jacqueline Fernandez. A recent video shared by one of Asim Riaz fan pages, the former Bigg Boss contestant was seen sharing a laugh with the former co-star of Salman Khan.

Asim had pronounced his love for Himanshi after she entered the Bigg Boss house the second time as the former’s connection. Salman Khan’s tone had suggested that he hadn’t approved of Asim’s relationship with Himanshi. It seems many fans did not like the two contestants’ love for each other.

Salman faced repeated allegations of brazen biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla, who was seen to be violent and abusive towards other contestants. The Bollywood megastar had later declared Siddharth the winner prompting many to allege that this year’s winner was fixed.