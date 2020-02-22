Salman Khan may have insulted Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai on several occasions, but former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana’s latest video shows that she is deeply in love with Asim Riaz, who narrowly missed out on the reality show title allegedly due to biases by the makers. Meanwhile, Asim has taken to social media to make a desperate appeal to his fans to not misunderstand his feelings for Himanshi.

Taking to Twitter, Himanshi shared a video of her romantic dance with Asim inside what appeared to be the couple’s hotel room. She dedicated the video to her and Asim’s fans as she wrote, “To all asim n asimanshi himanshi fans thanku for everything (sic).”

In the viral video, liked by more than 24,000 users, both Himanshi and Asim can be seen matching their steps rhythmically to a romantic English track.

To all asim n asimanshi himanshi fans thanku for everything ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/GWAmGGn1fc — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 20, 2020

Asim had pronounced his love for Himanshi after she entered the Bigg Boss house the second time as the former’s connection. Salman Khan’s tone had suggested that he hadn’t approved of Asim’s relationship with Himanshi. It seems many fans did not like the two contestants’ love for each other.

To silence his fans, Asim issued a public statement explaining the circumstances leading to his pronouncement of love for Himanshi. He wrote, “I respect every one of you so I expect that you guys respect me also. My journey in the house was more challenging than one and a half hour shown on TV. I connected with Himanshi coz she was going through the same negativity as me and we decided to go against the narrative together even if it was against the popular opinion. That’s why the mutual respect and admiration for each other. I am sorry if anybody has got hurt by mine or her words due to some reasons. Will always be thankful to my fans for the respect and honor and please judge me as much as you want for who I am but not by who I am with! Just be the much awesomeness you guys are respect and love you all!”

It seems the latest social media posts by Asim and Himanshi have also been aimed at Salman Khan. Many would see this as a veiled dig at Salman Khan, who is anyway facing condemnation for his brazen biases for Siddharth Shukla.