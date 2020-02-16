In a shocking claim, a Colors TV employee has said that Salman Khan on Saturday night announced his favourite contestant Siddharth Shukla as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 despite the latter polling less votes than his rival Asim Riaz. The claim was made by one Feriha, who claimed to be a part of the creative team of the Bigg Boss. In protest, she has now resigned.

Taking to Twitter, Feriha wrote, “I have decided to quit my job at @ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can’t demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can’t be part of it. #BiggBoss.”

Feriha’s tweet has gone viral in no time with more than 12,000 users having liked her post with nearly 7,000 retweets. Her other tweet read, “Violence, misogyny, bullying has Won.” This was in reference to Siddharth’s violent abusive behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house.

She alleged that the makers of the show did not want to declare Asim the winner because he was a Kashmiri Muslim. “You will be shocked to know that many (including Endemol CEO Abhishek Rege) don’t want Asim Riaz to win because he’s a Kashmiri Muslim. @ColorsTV you guys are racist. Glad that I didn’t continue my job .. There is never any excuse for racism and we must call it out.”

Neither Colors TV nor Endemol India have issued any clarifications on Feriha’s sensational allegations. Colors TV and Salman have often faced condemnation for condoning the violent and abusive behaviour of Siddharth Shukla inside the Bigg Boss house. Not once had the show’s host Salman Khan chosen to rebuke him, let alone removing him from the show. Salman’s reputation too took a beating as he was seen to be extremely weak in front of a lesser-known TV actor. Many felt that this was because the Bollywood megastar had no choice but to follow the script failing which he ran the risk of losing crores of rupees in fees.

Many had predicted Siddharth to be the winner of Bigg Boss weeks ago in light of brazen biases of Salman and Colors TV.

Asim Riaz had smashed several social media records by winning almost all online polls. Several international celebrities such as WWE legend John Cena and Team Fast and Furious 9 had either endorsed him or mentioned him on social media.

Asim’s mother too had sensationally alleged that her son was tortured inside the Bigg Boss house