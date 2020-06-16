Bollywood ‘kingpin’ led organised boycott of Sushant Singh Rajput: Arnab Goswami launches blistering attack against Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan on nepotism

Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami has launched a blistering attack on Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan by blaming the cabal of Bollywood for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide. Goswami said that the prevalent nepotism gang of Bollywood was responsible for the tragic death of a brilliantly talented actor from Bihar.

Goswami said, “A kingpin producer in Bollywood, we are learning, led an organised boycott of Sushant Singh Rajput in a cruel nepotistic and insecure way. This kingpin led a bunch of his stooges, who worked very hard to sideline and marginalise the brilliant Sushant, whose fault was that he refused to be treated as a loyal footsoldier ready to bite whatever crumbs that insecure kingpin threw. And then on screen in his performances, as he showed his raw talent and ability to break through the cabal went complaining to the kingpin and the kingpin struck the second time. This time harder.”

And to make it clear who he was targeting with his tirade, Goswami dropped enough hints that he was slamming Karan Johar. The Republic TV founder said, “Viewers, this cabal in Bollywood loves mediocre Pakistani imports. But when an Indian dazzles, they huddle and attack anyone whose talent is too precocious to be instructed by their mediocre, dynastic and nepotistic ways. And now these hypocrites lament on Twitter.”

Johar, who’s known for casting Pakistani actors in his films, had written a long post on social media on the death of Sushant. Karan had blamed himself for not being able to keep in touch with the Kedarnath actor for the last one year. The filmmaker, however, faced a barrage of attacks on Twitter after filmmaker Shekhar Kapur hinted that Sushant may have been pushed into depression by certain individuals in the industry.

Goswami also launched a veiled attack at Shah Rukh Khan as he said, “Now they vacuum clean their conscience. They write poetry. They say ‘he loved them and they loved him.’ Rubbish. And they say all this because they know that the dead can’t hit back.”

Shah Rukh in his reaction to Sushant’s death had written, “He loved me so much…I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad….and so shocking.”

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.