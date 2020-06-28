Brutal attack after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leaves Karan Johar shocked; filmmaker takes longest ever break from Instagram and Twitter amidst call for boycott and online lynching

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, Karan Johar has become one of the most trolled Bollywood personalities as the late actor’s fans targeted the filmmaker for promoting nepotism. Sushant’s fans felt that their screen idol had fallen victim to the prevalent phenomenon of nepotism in Bollywood. Not only did Karan lose more than six lakhs followers on Instagram, an online petition calling for the boycott of his films was also launched. The petition garnered close to 40 lakh signatures within days of its launch. The unprecedented outrage against Karan Johar appears to have left the celebrated filmmaker in a state of shock. A testament to this is his reported resignation from Jio MAMI Board and a prolonged absence from social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, where he remained considerably active until Sushant’s death. Karan has not shared a single post on Instagram and Twitter since 14 June when the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide stunned India.

Faced with unprecedented outrage, Karan Johar stunned everyone by unfollowing almost all Bollywood celebrities that he used to follow on the microblogging site until Sushant’s death. He’s currently following only eight people on Twitter. They include three Bollywood actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, one politician- Prime Minister Narendra Modi- and remaining accounts belong to his production house, Dharma Productions.

This is the longest that Karan Johar has been absent from his social media accounts. His last post on Twitter was shared on 14 June in the immediate aftermath of Sushant’s death when he wrote, “This is heartbreaking….I have such strong memories of the times we have shared …I can’t believe this ….Rest in peace my friend…when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain.”

This is heartbreaking….I have such strong memories of the times we have shared …I can’t believe this ….Rest in peace my friend…when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain….💔 pic.twitter.com/H5XJtyL3FL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 14, 2020

His last Instagram post was also published the same day when he stunned everyone with an extraordinary apology to Sushant. Blaming himself for not being able to stay in touch with the late actor for the last one year, Karan had written, “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year….. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with…but somehow I never followed up on that feeling…will never make that mistake again…we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times …some of us succumb to these silences and go within…we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them….Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me …to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations…..I hope this resonates with all of you as well….will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug.”

As the online protest against Karan and other star kids including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday gained momentum, a report emerged claiming that Karan had resigned from the prestigious Jio MAMI Board. It was claimed that Karan was unhappy with his Bollywood colleague for the lock of support amidst brutal attack from fans of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Enraged fans also began to unfollow Karan and other stars such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan and Ananya Panday who they blamed for making a career in Bollywood because of enjoying the privileges of nepotism. While lost more than 15 lakh followers, Karan had lost more than six lakh followers on Instagram.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.