Tina Ambani greets Neetu Kapoor on her first birthday since husband Rishi Kapoor’s death; weeks after writing heartfelt note for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta on their first wedding anniversary

Tina Ambani on Wednesday left Neetu Kapoor visibly overwhelmed with her heartfelt birthday wishes. The emotional note by Tina Ambani also assumed significance since this was Neetu Kapoor’s first birthday without her husband Rishi Kapoor, who died on 30 April after battling leukaemia. Tina’s emotional birthday greetings for Neetu came weeks after Anil Ambani’s wife wrote an emotional note for nephew Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta on the couple’s first wedding anniversary.

Sharing a throwback photo of Neetu, Tina wrote, “My dear, lovely Neetu. Your strength and resilience in the past months have been so inspirational, your devotion to Chintu so moving, your ability to remain connected with the world so motivational. On your special day, I wish you peace, serenity and all the love your heart can hold from the people you cherish.”

In response, Neetu wrote, “hank you so much Tina ❤️love n hugs 🤗.”

Elsewhere, Neetu also shared photos of her birthday celebrations with son Ranbir Kapoor. In one photo, Ranbir was seen passionately hugging his mother, while another photo showed the mother-son duo cutting the cake. While sharing the photos, Neetu wrote, “The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love ,support strength from our loved ones always 💕💕💕💕I feel the richest today.”

Earlier this week, Neetu had congratulated Tina Ambani on the second anniversary of the Reliance Hospital. Tina Ambani and her husband Anil Ambani had reportedly travelled to the US to meet Rishi Kapoor during his cancer treatment.

Tina and Rishi acted together in several Bollywood films including Karz, Bade Dilwala, Yeh Vaada Raha among others. Tina had a decade-long acting career in Bollywood where she acted in films such as Rocky featuring Sanjay Dutt, Baton Baton Mein opposite Amol Palekar and Bewafai, Insaaf Main Karoonga, Alag Alag and Bhagwaan Dada featuring Rajesh Khanna. She quit films after she got married to Anil Ambani, younger brother of Mukesh Ambani in 1991.

Not too long ago, Tina Ambani wrote an adorable note for her nephew Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 11 March. Tina’s post had read, “To a beautiful couple who are always in sync, perfectly matched, and brimming with love. Happy anniversary Akash and Shloka, stay blessed always 💝”