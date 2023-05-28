World leaders congratulate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning historic third term

World leaders have begun congratulating Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning the historic third term. According to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council, Erdogan received 27,513,587 votes (52.14% of the votes cast) while his opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, polled 25,260,109 votes ( 47.86% of votes).



Reacting to Erdogan’s victory, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “There are great challenges that France and Turkey will overcome together. The return of peace to Europe, the future of our Eurasian Alliance, the Mediterranean sea. We will continue to move forward together with President Erdoğan, to whom I convey my congratulations on his re-election.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated Erdogan and wished for the continuation of the two nations’ ‘friendly relations’, which ‘will further strengthen and the close cooperation between the two countries will provide more suitable conditions for strengthening the peace and stability and development of the region.’

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother H.E. President @RTErdogan

on his historic re-election as President, Republic of Turkiye. He is one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service. He has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims & a fervent voice for their inalienable rights. His presidential victory & that of AKP in parliamentary elections is significant in so many ways, reflecting the trust & confidence of the Turkish people in his dynamic leadership. The bilateral relations between Pakistan & Turkiye will continue to stay on an upward trajectory. I keenly look forward to working with him to further deepen our strategic partnership in line with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples.”

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani tweeted, “My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulations on your victory, and I wish you success in your new term, and that you achieve in it what the brotherly Turkish people aspire to in terms of progress and prosperity, and for the strong relations of our two countries to further development and growth.”

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted a congratulations message.